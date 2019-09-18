Vandals tamper with Polegate outdoor gym ‘to cause injury’

The outdoor gym at a Polegate park has been struck by vandals “intending to cause injury” to people using the equipment.

That is according to the town council, which says it is the latest in a string of attacks at Wannock recreation ground.

Vandals strike at Polegate miniature railway

The council shared a photo of one the pieces of equipment, which had been damaged overnight (September 18) with screws coming loose.

It said, “Our in-house town council park checks have revealed more vandalism again. Although it is minor in respect of cost (the damage has already been repaired), the damage appears to have been intended to cause injury to adults and youth using the outdoor gym equipment at Wannock.”

The incident has been reported to the police and people are being encouraged to contact officers if they see anyone acting suspicious in the area.

The council said, “If you have photographic or video evidence we can forward that to police along with our CCTV footage. Should you notice any damage caused to the equipment please let us know at the town council offices as we are in close liaison with the local policing team.”

Vandals strike at Polegate skate park amid rise in antisocial attacks