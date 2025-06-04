Vehicle seized by police following collision in Hailsham

A vehicle was seized by police following a collision in Hailsham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police reported that whilst on patrols in Hailsham in late May, officers were alerted to a road traffic collision (RTC).

A spokesperson later confirmed that one of the drivers involved in the collision involved in the collision was driving without insurance as well as not having a valid driving licence, leading to the force seizing the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Having caused an RTC by pulling out into the main road, officers liaised with other emergency services to establish the circumstances and spoke to the owner of the vehicle where it transpired the driver was not only driving without insurance, but was also driving without a valid driving licence.

A vehicle has been seized by police following a collision in Hailsham. Picture: Sussex Police

"As a result the vehicle was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, and the driver will be summonsed to court for the offences of driving without a valid driving licence and driving without insurance.

"Drivers are reminded of their responsibility to not only ensure they are driving safely on the roads, but also that all documents are in order; continued patrols and stop checks will continue throughout the Summer months as part of our road safety patrols under OperationDownsway.”