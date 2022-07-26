Vehicle with no insurance stopped in St Leonards

A Hastings Police spokesperson said on July 25: “Vehicle stopped on the Marina in St Leonards for no insurance, the driver having missed payments on his policy resulting in his insurance being cancelled. The vehicle was recovered at the roadside and the driver had to walk home, after receiving a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) - 6 points on his licence and £300 fine."

“Please ensure your driving documents are valid. Check payments are received by your insurance company. Ensure your vehicle is Taxed and MOT’d this can be checked online.