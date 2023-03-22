Police say that a Ford Kuga was stolen after the keys were taken from a porch at The Fieldings, Southwater, between 8pm on March 15 and 5am the following day.
And thieves made off in a Ford Transit van from Nightingale Road, Horsham, at around 11.30pm on March 18.
Police say that catalytic converters were stolen from a BMW in Quarry Way, Southwater, yesterday (March 21) and a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz in Roman Road, Steyning, the same day.
In other incidents, thieves escaped with two road bikes and a chainsaw after forcing open a garage in Sandy Lane, Henfield, overnight between March 14 and 15.
And two mountain bikes were stolen from a garage in Faygate Lane, Horsham, and loose change stolen from a parked Audi A4.
And, say police, cash was taken from a vehicle in Wealdon Close, Southwater, on March 19.