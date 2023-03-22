Edit Account-Sign Out
Vehicles and expensive car parts stolen in series of crimes around Horsham

Vehicles and expensive car parts have been stolen in a series of crimes in the Horsham area.

By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:53 GMT

Police say that a Ford Kuga was stolen after the keys were taken from a porch at The Fieldings, Southwater, between 8pm on March 15 and 5am the following day.

And thieves made off in a Ford Transit van from Nightingale Road, Horsham, at around 11.30pm on March 18.

Police say that catalytic converters were stolen from a BMW in Quarry Way, Southwater, yesterday (March 21) and a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz in Roman Road, Steyning, the same day.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101
In other incidents, thieves escaped with two road bikes and a chainsaw after forcing open a garage in Sandy Lane, Henfield, overnight between March 14 and 15.

And two mountain bikes were stolen from a garage in Faygate Lane, Horsham, and loose change stolen from a parked Audi A4.

And, say police, cash was taken from a vehicle in Wealdon Close, Southwater, on March 19.