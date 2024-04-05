Thousands of pounds of damage was caused to play equipment in Hastings after it was vandalised, police said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a report of criminal damage in Hastings have issued CCTV images of three boys they wish to speak to.

“The incident in Broomgrove Road happened at about 5pm on Sunday, March 10.

“Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to the playground equipment during the incident.

Officers have released this image of three boys they want to speak to, says Sussex Police. Picture: Sussex Police

“Newly obtained CCTV footage has been released by officers investigating.

“They wish to speak with the three boys shown in the footage in connection with the investigation.

“One is described as a teenage boy with a dark coat, dark blue jeans, white trainers, with short brown hair. The second is described as a teenage boy with a black coat, dark trousers and white trainers, with curly dark hair.

“The third is described as a teenage boy with a black gilet style jacket, a white top with a grey stripe, light colour trousers or jeans, white trainers, and short brown hair.