Video shows shocking moment huge tree in Horam nearly lands on police car going at 40mph

Shocking footage shows the moment police officers are almost hit by a falling tree during high winds.

The dashcam video shows a roads police unit on patrol on the A267 near Horam yesterday morning.

The road is empty ahead of the officers' car as it travels along, with trees swaying heavily in the wind either side.

However police are forced to stop when a large tree suddenly collapses into the middle of the road.

The fallen tree stretches right across the road, blocking the entire carriageway.

Sergeant Richard Hobbs said on Twitter: "A few seconds later and it could have been a very different story.

The video was posted by Sgt Richard Hobbs (left) and taken on a road in Horam

"The officers with some fantastic members of public had the tree chopped up and the road open in no time!"

Video and pictures credit: Sgt Richard Hobbs/Sussex Police