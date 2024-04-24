Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke Slater, 32, of Stevenson Road, was sent to prison for more than 12 years on Monday (April 22).

Kent Police described Slater as a ‘prolific and violent criminal’.

Police said he approached the victims in a wooded area near Ethelbert Road, Rochester, Kent, on October 15, 2022 and asked them the time.

Luke Slater. Picture: Kent Police

A police spokesperson said: “When one of them got her phone out to check, Slater pulled out a knife and threatened them. He then took phones from two of them and chased the third girl who tried to run away, before stealing her phone, some cash and a ring.

“The incident was reported to the police and on November 16, the robber was arrested at an address in Dagenham. Investigators also seized clothing he had been wearing when fleeing the scene of the robberies on a bike.”

Kent Police said Slater was selected in an identification procedure and charged with three robberies.

He was also charged with six counts of theft from shops in City Way, Delce Road and the High Street, between October 5 and 21, police added.

Kent Police said Slater pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to the thefts but denied robbing the three girls or making threats with an offensive weapon. He was subsequently convicted of these indictments on May 18, 2023, following a trial.

In sentencing Slater on Monday (April 22), police said the judge found him to be dangerous, with a propensity to violence and substance misuse.

Police added he was given an extended sentence of 12 years and six months. Eight and a half years of this will be in prison and Slater will have to serve at least two thirds before being eligible for parole. On his release, a further four years will be completed on licence, police added.

Detective Constable Matthew Wadhams, of the Kent Crime Squad, said: “Slater is a violent criminal who thought nothing of making violent threats to steal other people’s property. The robbery he committed on three young girls was truly despicable and cowardly. He should be thoroughly ashamed of his actions.