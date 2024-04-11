Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The driver of a white BMW was stopped by firearms officers, in Grand Parade, for having no MOT for the vehicle.

Police said he also wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle and didn’t have a valid driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been summonsed for driving without valid insurance, and the vehicle was seized by the police under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

A man wanted by police since 2022 was arrested in Eastbourne this week.

“This required the vehicle owner to later present himself to the police station to recover his vehicle,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

“When he did so, it was found that he was an outstanding wanted person from 2022 on suspicion of importing class A drugs into the UK, so he was arrested.”