Wanted man arrested in Eastbourne after police seize vehicle
and live on Freeview channel 276
The driver of a white BMW was stopped by firearms officers, in Grand Parade, for having no MOT for the vehicle.
Police said he also wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle and didn’t have a valid driving licence.
He has been summonsed for driving without valid insurance, and the vehicle was seized by the police under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.
“This required the vehicle owner to later present himself to the police station to recover his vehicle,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
“When he did so, it was found that he was an outstanding wanted person from 2022 on suspicion of importing class A drugs into the UK, so he was arrested.”
The 32-year-old man, from Tiptree, Essex, has been bailed, pending further enquiries, the spokesperson added.