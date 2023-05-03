Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Wanted man with links to Crawley and Uckfield located and arrested by Sussex Police following appeal

A wanted man with links to Crawley and Uckfield has been located and arrested following a public appeal, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:41 BST

Curtis Harrison was wanted on recall to prison.

Sussex Police said the 32-year-old, who also has links to Tunbridge Wells in Kent, had violated the terms of his release.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

Most Popular

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Wanted man Curtis Harrison has been located and arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 32-year-old, who has links to Uckfield, Crawley and Tunbridge Wells, was wanted on recall to prison after violating the terms of his release.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

A wanted man with links to Crawley and Uckfield has been located and arrested following a public appeal, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon RigbyA wanted man with links to Crawley and Uckfield has been located and arrested following a public appeal, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby
A wanted man with links to Crawley and Uckfield has been located and arrested following a public appeal, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby