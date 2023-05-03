Curtis Harrison was wanted on recall to prison.
Sussex Police said the 32-year-old, who also has links to Tunbridge Wells in Kent, had violated the terms of his release.
Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Wanted man Curtis Harrison has been located and arrested.
“The 32-year-old, who has links to Uckfield, Crawley and Tunbridge Wells, was wanted on recall to prison after violating the terms of his release.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”