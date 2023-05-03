A wanted man with links to Crawley and Uckfield has been located and arrested following a public appeal, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Curtis Harrison was wanted on recall to prison.

Sussex Police said the 32-year-old, who also has links to Tunbridge Wells in Kent, had violated the terms of his release.

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Wanted man Curtis Harrison has been located and arrested.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”