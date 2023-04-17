Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
20 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Wanted West Sussex man released on conditional bail arrested after pleading guilty to ‘intentional strangulation’

A wanted man from West Sussex has been arrested after pleading guilty to ‘intentional strangulation’, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST

Police said Wesley White, 44, from East Grinstead pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ County on Wednesday, April 12.

He was released on conditional bail – with the case adjourned for a pre-sentence report on May 24 – but White was subsequently arrested, Sussex Police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Wanted man Wesley White, 44, of Holtye Avenue, East Grinstead, has been arrested.

Most Popular

“He pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 12 April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report on 24 May and White was released on conditional bail.”

A wanted man from West Sussex has been arrested after pleading guilty to ‘intentional strangulation’, Sussex Police has confirmedA wanted man from West Sussex has been arrested after pleading guilty to ‘intentional strangulation’, Sussex Police has confirmed
A wanted man from West Sussex has been arrested after pleading guilty to ‘intentional strangulation’, Sussex Police has confirmed