Wanted West Sussex man released on conditional bail arrested after pleading guilty to ‘intentional strangulation’

Police said Wesley White, 44, from East Grinstead pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ County on Wednesday, April 12.
He was released on conditional bail – with the case adjourned for a pre-sentence report on May 24 – but White was subsequently arrested, Sussex Police added.
Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Wanted man Wesley White, 44, of Holtye Avenue, East Grinstead, has been arrested.
“He pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 12 April.
“The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report on 24 May and White was released on conditional bail.”