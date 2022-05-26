Warning after boy, 14, attacked on board Horsham train

His 14-year-old son was with friends travelling from Billingshurst to Horsham to celebrate his birthday at Nando’s when the attack happened on Thursday last week (May 19) at around 4pm.

The gang of four boys and two girls punched the boy in the back of the head and face, snatched his mobile phone and said they were armed with a machete.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dad, who is not being named to protect his son, said the gang were wearing hoodies and masks.

Police are investigating the incident

“These boys have probably done it before and they will probably do it again,” he said. “I just want people to be aware.”

He said one of the girls later handed his son back his phone.

"My son said he couldn’t phone the police at the time because the gang were all standing around him and they were stuck in their seats.”

Rail officials eventually intervened and ordered the gang off the train while his son and his friends went back to Billingshurst, missing out on his birthday treat.

British Transport Police confirmed that they had received a report of an attempted robbery involving a group of youths on a train near Horsham.