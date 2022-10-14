Edit Account-Sign Out
Warning sounded over car crime in Billingshurst

A warning over car crime is being sounded to people in Billingshurst.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 4:20pm
Village wardens say they have had a number of incidents reported to them of ‘vehicles being interfered with.’

They say they will be giving out car crime leaflets to make more people aware of what’s happening.

A spokesperson warned villagers: “Please lock your vehicles and remove valuables or hide them.”

Horsham Police have also recently warned of an increase in car theft, and the theft of items from cars, in the district.