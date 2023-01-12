Sussex Police have released ‘shocking’ footage of a driver attempting a dangerous manoeuvre around a roundabout in a village between Horsham and Crawley.

The footage appears to show a distinctive BMW drifting around a roundabout at Kilnwood Vale.

Police said the incident occurred on Thursday, January 5, when a large number of spectators were present, and it was reported by a number of concerned residents.

Chief Inspector Jim Collen said: “The manner of driving captured in this video is truly shocking. This is not what the police or the wider public expect of a safe and competent driver, and I am appalled by anyone who feels this is acceptable.

“The level of risk involved is unfathomable and I would discourage anyone from lauding such behaviour.

“We absolutely will not tolerate this sort of stupidity. Not only has the driver risked their own life, they have also risked the lives of any other occupants in the car, other roads users, and the dozens of pedestrians who were present to witness it.”

Sussex Police continue to work with local authorities and the local community in a bid to crack down on antisocial driving across the county. Offences such as speeding, drifting, wheel-spinning and excess noise can cause a nuisance and impact on people’s lives, particularly those living in rural areas, and they can also be dangerous.

The force also works with partners including Sussex Safer Roads Partnership to provide education and enforcement of road traffic issues throughout the year.

Chief Insp Collen added: “We recognise there is a large following of car enthusiasts who enjoy meeting up and sharing their passion with other like-minded individuals, however there is absolutely no place for this kind of driving on public roads. It is hugely risky and irresponsible, and it puts people at risk of death or serious injury.

“We attended a meeting with the community on Monday evening (January 9) and it is clear that local residents are fully supportive of our ongoing plan to prevent, detect and deal robustly with antisocial driving.

“I am urging anyone who has any information about this particular incident or the vehicle involved to please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 620 of 10/01. It’s a very distinctive car and I am certain someone will know who is responsible.”