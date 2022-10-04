'We don't want to live our lives afraid of what's next' - Crawley couple and other residents are victimised by vandal

Ágnes Tomity-Tóka , 31, and her husband Balázs, 39, said residents have had tyres slashed and a corrosive liquid put on the cars regularly in recent months.

And Mrs Tomity-Tóka, who lives in Ifield Drive, said: “For some it's random. We got our car damaged twice in the last two months.

“I can't figure out the motive yet. We never had a problem with anyone.

Ágnes Tomity-Toka and her husband Balázs

“Our car was attacked after a garden party we had. We had three through the summer. We were not partying like animals, we have three children aged between one and ten, so we are always moderate.

“I don't know why they pick on people randomly. We reported our incidents to the police but they couldn't do a lot without evidence or camera nearby.”

Mrs Tomity-Tóka, who says they can’t afford to move to get away from the vandal, added: “I'm helpless, I don't want to live my life afraid of what's next.”

One of the slashed tyres

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On July 19, police received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle on Parham Road in Crawley. A second report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the same area was received on September 24.

“Officers have carried out numerous enquiries, including house-to-house and CCTV trawls, but no further viable lines of enquiry have been identified. The report has therefore been filed pending any new information coming to light.

“Any witnesses, or anyone with other information about the damage, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 326 of 19/07.”

