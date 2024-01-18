The family of an 18-month-old boy has paid tribute to him, saying they will miss his ‘cheeky smile and ‘infectious laugh’ after an East Sussex woman was this week convicted of his manslaughter.

Jaxon Syrett died in hospital after being admitted several days previously with significant injuries, police said.

His family said in a statement: “The tragic loss of Jaxon has changed our lives forever. We will never see Jaxon's cheeky smile again, nor hear his infectious laugh and will miss every milestone Jaxon had to reach. Jaxon had his whole life ahead of him. We as a family hold and cherish every memory we have of Jaxon.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been involved with this investigation, and in getting a conviction and some kind of justice for our baby. The support we’ve been given in such devastating circumstances has been so appreciated.”

Jaxon Syrett. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said on the afternoon of September 18, 2020, emergency services were called to a property in London Road, Bexhill, to a report of a child having been seriously injured.

Eighteen-month-old Jaxon was rushed to hospital for treatment after the informant, Shannon Driver, claimed he had slipped in the shower.

Driver had been looking after him while his father was at work, police said.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff Jaxon did not recover from his injuries and was confirmed deceased on September 24, 2020.

Sussex Police said subsequent examinations by medical professionals found he had suffered significant injuries that the post-mortem suggested to be ‘non-accidental, i.e. inflicted trauma’.

Police added a criminal investigation was launched, while Jaxon’s family were supported by specialist officers.

Driver, 27, of North Road in Bexhill, was arrested, subsequently charged with manslaughter and remanded in custody.

At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (January 17) Driver was found guilty of manslaughter, police said.

She will appear at the same court for sentencing on March 27, police added.

Investigator Dick Hemmings said: “This was an investigation into the most tragic of circumstances.

“No family should have to go through what Jaxon’s have experienced, and I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences for their devastating loss.

“They have shown incredible strength and determination to support this investigation, which faced multiple delays during the court process.