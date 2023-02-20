A woman who has been a community police officer across Wealden for nearly 19 years has shared her thoughts on the role.

Susan Choppin first started out as a police community support officer (PCSO) in Hailsham but now covers Uckfield, Buxted and Hadlow Down.

She said: “When I first joined, no one knew exactly what the role would entail or where it would lead, but it soon became apparent that we could be the ears and eyes on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were able to build up a rapport with people and bridge the gap between the 'them and us' mentality. We were also able to assist our PC colleagues with tasks such as house to house and scene guards, thus freeing them up to do their role.”

Wealden community police officer explains her role (photo from Eastbourne Police)

Susan said ‘you just never know how a shift is going to play out’ and she gets to meet a lot of people in the community. She said: “My grandson says that my life is like living in a film as whenever we go out people know me and wave!

“I believe we do make a difference as we have time to listen – speaking to vulnerable people who maybe have not held a conversation with anyone for sometime. It is a brilliant feeling completing a job knowing you have helped someone and made a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the difference between a PCSO and police officer?