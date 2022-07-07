Wealden parishes named ‘safest’ areas of East Sussex

CrimeRate.co.uk said Willingdon and Jevington along with Westham are the ‘safest’ areas in the county.

Data from 2021 says Willingdon and Jevington had 71 reported crimes in 2021, which is 9.43 per 1,000 people, according to the website.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crime rate website said this makes the parish 621 per cent ‘safer’ compared to East Sussex’s 2021 crime rate of 67.95 per 1,000 people.

Sussex Police

Westham is 349 per cent ‘safer’, according to the website.

Data on the website indicates there were 116 crimes reported in the parish in 2021, which is 15.13 per 1,000 people.

A spokesperson from the website said: “East Sussex is the 22nd safest county in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.