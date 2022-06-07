Weapons and drugs arrests made in Chichester across Jubilee weekend

As people held patriotic parties and barbeques across a weekend of royal revelry to mark 70 years since the Queen’s ascension to the throne, Chichester Police officers were busy responding to nearly 300 call-outs across the Jubilee weekend.

Apart from welfare checks, traffic incidents, 35 arrests were made across the district over a range of crimes including drug offences and possession of an offensive weapon.

Highlighting the busy weekend on social media, a spokesperson for Chichester Police said: “A busy Jubilee weekend for us during which we received 155 emergency calls and 138 priority calls.

“35 arrests were made by our officers for a variety of offences including driving under the influence of drink / drugs, obstructing police and possession of an offensive weapon.”