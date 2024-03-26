Wedding ring, jewellery and cash stolen in East Sussex burglary
A car was also taken from the property following the burglary, police said.
Sussex Police said it is now appealing for witnesses and information about the break-in, which happened last Monday (March 18).
A police spokesperson said: “The incident happened in Furnace Lane, Broad Oak, outside Rye, between 12.20pm and 3.40pm on March 18.
“A quantity of cash and jewellery including rings of sentimental importance were taken.
“The suspects also stole a VW Golf vehicle from outside the property.
“Officers are investigating, and are appealing for anyone in the area with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
“An image of a wedding ring and engagement ring which were taken from the address have also been shared. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quote serial 866 of 18/03.”