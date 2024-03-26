Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A car was also taken from the property following the burglary, police said.

Sussex Police said it is now appealing for witnesses and information about the break-in, which happened last Monday (March 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “The incident happened in Furnace Lane, Broad Oak, outside Rye, between 12.20pm and 3.40pm on March 18.

Some of the jewellery that was stolen. Picture: Sussex Police

“A quantity of cash and jewellery including rings of sentimental importance were taken.

“The suspects also stole a VW Golf vehicle from outside the property.

“Officers are investigating, and are appealing for anyone in the area with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad