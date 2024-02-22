West Sussex bomb squad incident: Eyewitness reveals more about what happened

On Wednesday, February 21, It was reported that homes on Beech Avenue and Garden Avenue was evacuated by police officers and several neighbouring roads were blocked due to a ‘bomb threat’.

Margaret Testa said: “I woke up about seven-ish, went to the window and saw blue lights outside my house, just opposite. I saw a policeman get out and walk down the road. I didn’t take any notice of it at that point.

“A little while later at 1.30 pm, I got a knock at the door. A Policeman said ‘You've got to move because there's an unidentified object in the house down the end of the road’. After that, all of us on the road had to go to the British Legion, which we went there and had for a few hours.

"Loads of big van came out around the corner with bomb disposal units on them and the road was completely closed. The police did find something but I don't know what it was, we weren't told.”

When speaking about the ordeal, she said she ‘was not worried’ and ‘quite restful’. The Bracklesham local added: “When we were allowed to come back at around 3.30 pm, I was fine actually.

“However, I did wake up in the night thinking about it. I thought thank goodness it didn't go off. It could’ve ended terribly. Whilst it was on the other end of the road, it’s not the longest road in the world.”

A warrant was carried out in Bracklesham Close, Bracklesham Bay, and a 47-year-old man was arrested on 'suspicion of inciting racial hatred'. During a search of the property, officers found an item of concern, which was confirmed to pose 'no risk to the public'