West Sussex 'exposure incident' sparks police appeal

The police are appealing for witnesses following an 'exposure incident’ in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:15 BST
The incident is believed to have involved a ‘man in a blue Mini Cooper’ in Arundel on Monday, April 8, according to Sussex Police.

It happened in Mill Road at around 1.15pm, police said.

A spokesperson added: "Police are appealing for witnesses following an exposure incident in Arundel.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 585 of 08/04.”