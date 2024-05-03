Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident is believed to have involved a ‘man in a blue Mini Cooper’ in Arundel on Monday, April 8, according to Sussex Police.

It happened in Mill Road at around 1.15pm, police said.

A spokesperson added: "Police are appealing for witnesses following an exposure incident in Arundel.

