West Sussex harassment and criminal damage investigation continues
CCTV images have been released as police continue to investigate reports of harassment and criminal damage in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Jan 2024, 16:29 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 16:49 GMT
Sussex Police said officers were called to The Causeway, Pagham, at around 1.35am on November 5, 2023.
"It is reported young people were harassing houses and damaging property,” a police spokesperson said.
"The incident is linked to two other reports on November 4 at 1.25am and December 28 at 9.55pm.”
On Sunday, January 14, police released new CCTV images.
Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact the police online, or call 101 quoting serial 964 of 5/11.