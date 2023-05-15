West Sussex man, 70, suspected of committing multiple rapes and sexual assaults charged with further offences

A West Sussex man suspected of committing multiple rapes and sexual assaults has been charged with further offences, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Ian Elliott, 70, from Pulborough, is already accused of 20 offences including rape, sexual assault, voyeurism, grievous bodily harm and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence, police said.

Now the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised 72 additional charges as a result of ongoing police enquiries, Sussex Police added.

Police said the offences are alleged to have occurred between 1999 and the 2020s in the Horsham district.

At least six complainants have come forward and are supporting a police investigation, Sussex Police added.

The investigation continues and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about any offences – or been a victim themselves.

Detective Inspector Lee Horner said: “I’d like to reassure the public that we take reports of this nature extremely seriously and will do all we can to identify any offences committed, safeguard victims and hold offenders accountable for their actions.

“I understand how difficult it can be to re-live such traumatic experiences, but please know that we will listen to you and we will support you.

“You can report it online or via 101, quoting Operation Band, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or visit their website.”