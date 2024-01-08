West Sussex man jailed for numerous vehicle offences, possession of crack cocaine and assault
and live on Freeview channel 276
On November 7 at around 12am, police were alerted to a man trying doors in Arden Road, Crawley. It was then reported later that morning that the suspect had stolen around £30 in cash.
Officers were called to another vehicle-related incident on December 26 at around 10.30pm in Sandeman Way, Horsham.
Sussex Police said a man was seen trying a car but the victim – a 49-year-old man from Horsham – detained him until police arrived. Police said Ashley Ascoli, 30, of Brookers Road, Billingshurst was arrested.
Ascoli was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and vehicle inference, Sussex Police confirmed.
Police said he was also charged with possession of crack cocaine and assault, following an incident on October 14 where he attacked a woman.
Sussex Police said he pleaded guilty to all four offences when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 28 and was sentenced to 49 weeks’ imprisonment.
Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “Ascoli was persistent in his offending and we are aware of the impact this type of criminality has on local communities.
“We will continue to be robust in our approach to tackling vehicle crime and I urge anyone who see’s anyone acting suspiciously in their communities to report this through to 101 or crime stoppers anonymous.”