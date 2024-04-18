Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said William Mousdell, 49, of Beeches Crescent in Crawley, was arrested at his home on December 14, 2022, after police linked his address to the uploading of indecent images of children to the internet.

Police said Several devices were seized and found to contain thousands of indecent images of children, including hundreds of the most serious, Category A, moving and still images.

Sussex Police said Mousdell was subsequently charged with, and convicted of, three counts of making or possessing indecent images of children.

Crawley man William Mousdell has been jailed for almost three years after being found with thousands of indecent images of children. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

At Lewes Crown Court on March 28, police said Mousdell was jailed for 31 months, given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register and given multiple Restraining Orders.

Investigator Rob Henshaw said: “William Mousdell is a committed offender, who went to great lengths to seek out, create and share the most abhorrent images of children.

“He is a devious and manipulative individual, who hid his activities from those closest to him and has left both his own and extended families devastated.

“Mousdell is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm, and will be subject to a number of strict court orders that will severely limit his ability to reoffend once released.