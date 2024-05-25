James Gumbrell, a retired bricklayer, and also known as Jim, was sentenced yesterday (Friday, May 24) for killing 59-year-old Deborah known as Debs, Sussex Police said.

The incident happened at their home in Northbourne Close, Shoreham, on October 24, 2022, police added.

Sussex Police said the court heard that Gumbrell called the police that day explaining that he had stabbed his wife.

Officers and emergency services attended the address where Gumbrell and Debs were found. Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics who attempted to save her life, she was pronounced dead, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “Gumbrell was charged with murder on October 26, 2022 and appeared before Crawley Magistrates where he was remanded into custody.

“Appearing before Chichester Crown Court on March 17, 2023, Gumbrell pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and not guilty to murder. This plea was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“When appearing before Lewes Crown Court on May 24, the court imposed a Hospital Order requiring Gumbrell to complete treatment under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Major Crime Team, said: "This is a tragic case in which a much-loved mother, grandmother and sister lost her life in horrific circumstances.

"We would like to express our condolences to the family of Deborah and our thoughts are with you all during this difficult time."

1 . Northbourne Close scene 5.jpg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Northbourne Close scene 1.jpg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Northbourne Close scene 3.jpg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures