Police are investigating after a man 'travelling without a ticket' assaulted a rail worker in West Sussex.

The incident was reported at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 9.

"A member of rail staff working on a train between West Worthing and Worthing railway station encountered a man travelling without a ticket,” a spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) said.

"The man without a ticket began to speak aggressively to the member of staff, before attacking him, throwing a closed can at him and damaging his glasses.”

Officers investigating the incident of assault against a member of rail staff have today (Monday, November 11) released a CCTV image.

BTP added: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help with their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 459 of October 9.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”