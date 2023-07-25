A West Sussex man who raped a girl on more than one occasion decades ago has been jailed for 18 years.

Brian Hoad, 66, of Kings Road, Lancing, first raped his victim, who was under the age of 16, after he ‘plied her with wine’, a police spokesperson said.

Hoad’s victim reported multiple sexual assaults to Sussex Police on June 3, 2021, and received support from specialist officers while an investigation was launched.

A police spokesperson said: “Hoad was arrested the next day and, following a thorough investigation, was charged with four counts of rape of a girl under 16 and two counts of sexual assault on a girl under 16. He was found guilty of all charges at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, July 14.”

Brian Hoad, 66, of Kings Road in Lancing was sentenced to 18 years in jail and told he must serve a minimum of two thirds of that sentence before being eligible for parole, police said. Photo: Sussex Police

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday (July 17), Hoad was sentenced to 18 years in jail and told he must serve a minimum of two thirds of that sentence before being eligible for parole, police said.

Police said Hoad was also given an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim, indirectly or directly.

In a statement submitted to the court, Hoad’s victim said: “I didn’t have the chance to truly understand what a normal relationship was. You become a mask of yourself, learning skills no child should know to the point of never knowing who you truly are.”

Detective Constable Emily Turner described Hoad’s crimes as ‘abhorrent’, adding he ‘robbed his innocent victim of a normal childhood through his own depraved actions’.

She added: “His detestable crimes have had a long-lasting impact, but thanks to her bravery in coming forward he will now spend a significant part of the rest of his life in prison.

“The courage to confront her accuser, support the investigation to prosecution and help bring him to justice cannot be overstated. I would like to personally thank her.