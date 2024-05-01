Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terry Green, 27 – of Berriedale Drive, Sompting – was sentenced to six years in prison at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday (May 1), according to West Sussex County Council.

"A rogue trader has been sent to prison for a second time for conning West Sussex residents into paying over £149,000 for substandard work between September 2019 and July 2022,” a council spokesperson said.

"Operating as Universal Roofs Ltd and Universal Roofing and Guttering Services, Green was first reported to West Sussex County Council’s Trading Standards team back in March 2021 by homeowners in Pulborough who asked him to undertake repair work to their roof.

A rogue trader, who conned residents in West Sussex, has been sent to prison for a second time. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"The cost of the work escalated to over £13,000 when he told them their roof was in poor condition and posed an immediate danger to life.”

The council said a chartered surveyor later inspected the roof – and concluded the work undertaken was ‘not necessary, was of poor quality’, and some of the work charged for ‘was not actually carried out’.

The spokesperson added: “When Trading Standards begun to investigate the case, they discovered that Green was operating under a different name following a previous prosecution for rogue trading offences by West Sussex Trading Standards in 2017.

“Further victims were traced by the team, all of whom had repair work carried out to their roof, guttering, fascia, or soffits, which was unnecessary, of poor quality, and overpriced.

“One victim paid more than £95,000 after originally being quoted less than £50 for some loose roof tiles, whilst another victim paid £1,910 for work which they then had to pay another trader £768 to rectify.”

The council said Green pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading under the Fraud Act 2006 and Companies Act 2006 as well as guilty to money laundering contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, said: “It is always disappointing to hear that we have rogue traders operating in West Sussex, but I am pleased that this investigation has ended with a successful conviction and hope this will bring some peace of mind to the victims.

“As part of our council plan, West Sussex County Council is committed to keeping people safe from vulnerable situations and I would encourage all residents to visit the Buy With Confidence website when looking to hire an approved trader.”