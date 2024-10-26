A police car has been pictured at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton on Saturday afternoon (October 26).

Explaining the incident, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl, which occurred in the vicinity of St Winefride’s Road, Littlehampton, about 7.15pm on Friday (October 25).

“Officers have provided specialist support to the girl and her family, and enquiries are ongoing.”

‘In the meantime’, anyone with any information is asked to report it to the police online, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 47240208787.

1 . Littlehampton incident The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Littlehampton incident The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Littlehampton incident The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton Photo: Eddie Mitchell