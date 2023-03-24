Police have released dramatic CCTV footage, showing the moment masked men robbed a convenience store in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Samuel Brown, 32 – of Stoney Lane, Shoreham – was jailed earlier this month in connection with the incident, at The Beach Shop in Ferry Road on Halloween last year.

Sussex Police said Brown ‘wrenched’ a till from the shop counter and assaulted a member of staff, who bravely fought him off. This moment is shown in dramatic CCTV footage, released by the police following the conclusion of legal proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This shopkeeper was Neha Patel, who brother-in-law, Jose, chased after the robber in his van.

“She quickly informed her relative, who pursued Brown and tackled him to the floor in a nearby garden,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was assaulted in the process, as was an occupant of the house who came out to assist.”

The homeowner, Charlie Kinross, 53, was another hero of the day. The former rugby player, who describes himself as ‘quite heavy’, told SussexWorld: “I pinned the other guy to the floor and I restrained him for around 15 minutes. It was all quite violent as he was continually trying to break free.”

It was the second time in six years that Charlie was in the right place at the right time to pin a thief from the same shop to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said Brown ‘wrenched’ a till from the shop counter and assaulted a member of staff, who bravely fought him off. This moment is shown in dramatic CCTV footage, released by the police following the conclusion of legal proceedings.

Together, Charlie and Jose managed to detain Brown prior to police arrival. Brown was arrested and charged with robbery and two counts of assault, police said.

A police spokesperson added: “He pleaded guilty to all offences, which occurred on October 31 last year, and was sentenced to a total of 49 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on March 1.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now confirmed that a 33-year-old man from Worthing was also arrested in connection with the incident but he was ‘later released without charge’.

Investigating officer Richard Emmett said: “I have to commend the courage of the three victims involved in this case, who put themselves in harms way in order to detain the defendant and help bring him to justice.

The Beach Shop owner Neha Patel thanked brave dad Charlie Kinross for being 'my hero the second time around' after a violent robber tried to escape

“Robbery is an extremely serious offence which comes with serious consequences, and Brown now faces a lengthy period behind bars for his actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad