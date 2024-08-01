Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former West Sussex social worker has been convicted of abusing his position to engage in sexual communications with vulnerable children, Sussex Police have reported.

An investigation was launched on 3 March when sexual messages were found on a vulnerable teenage girl’s Snapchat account between her and a man later identified as Thomas Weller, 33, from Horsham.

The messages were sexual, and continued despite the girl telling Weller she was a child, the force said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weller also offered to buy her alcohol in exchange for sexual acts, Sussex Police added.

A former West Sussex social worker has been convicted of abusing his position to engage in sexual communications with vulnerable children, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

The investigation also found Weller had used his position to access personal data.

Sussex Police said he was arrested on March 24 and further sexual communications were found with another teenage girl on his Snapchat account.

Weller was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual communication with a child and misconduct in public office, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said he pleaded guilty to both counts of sexual communications at Lewes Crown Court on July 5, and admitted the misconduct in public office at the same court on Wednesday (July 31).

He has been remanded in custody to appear at a court to be confirmed on September 27 for sentencing.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Gillings: “Thomas Weller abused his position of trust and responsibility to take advantage of vulnerable children.

“I would like to thank both the children involved and their families for reporting this to the police and supporting this investigation through to its conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you also to our partners in West Sussex County Council for their support and prompt action when Weller’s offending first came to light.

“Sussex Police is continuing to investigate whether Weller may have abused other victims. If you have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 297 of 31/07.”