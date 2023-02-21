A teenager from Crawley has become the fourth suspect to be arrested in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old man in West Sussex on Monday (February 20) afternoon, Sussex Police has reported.

The teenager, from Crawley, was pronounced dead shortly after the incident at 3.21pm at Malthouse Road, close to Crawley railway station, despite desperate attempts by members of the public and paramedics to save his life. We are offering his family support following this tragic incident.

After making enquiries and carrying out searches of the area that afternoon, a 17-year-old boy from Worthing and an 18-year-old man from Horsham were arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old woman from Crawley was also arrested for assisting an offender.

Forensics set up a tent in East Park, Crawley after a teenager was stabbed to death

On Tuesday morning (February 21), Sussex Police said an 18-year-old man from Crawley was also arrested on suspicion of murder. All four suspects remain with police at this time, police added.

Chief Inspector Ben Starns, of Crawley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we’re doing everything we can to seek justice for the victim and his family.

“We have four people in custody – three on suspicion of murder – and we are treating this as an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider community.

“While we are not seeking anyone else in connection with it, we are still appealing for anyone with any information – or anyone who witnessed the incident or captured footage of it – to come forward.

“The circumstances remain under investigation, and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as our enquiries continue. For reassurance, the community can expect to see increased patrols in the area, and if anyone has any concerns please speak to us.”

Officers are reminding people of the dangers of knife crime.

Chief Insp Starns added: “This incident resulted in the tragic loss of a young man’s life, and it’s a stark reminder of the catastrophic consequences that carrying – and using – a knife can have.

“Tackling knife crime and serious violence is one of the top priorities for Sussex Police. It is a complex issue and it’s not one that can be solved by police alone. To create real long-lasting change, it’s essential that we continue to work closely with our partners, young people and their families on awareness and education.”

If you are under 18, you feel threatened, unsafe or scared about becoming a victim of knife crime, you should try to talk with your parent or carer, or alternatively talk to Childline for help on 0800 1111 or go online.

If you are a parent or carer and you are concerned someone you care for is in danger of becoming a victim of knife crime, try to talk with them in the first instance or seek advice from Family Lives on 0808 800 22 22.

