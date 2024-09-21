Sussex Police responded to a report of a rape of a woman in Crawley in the early hours of this morning (September 21).

The force said the victim was safely located and is being supported by specialist Sussex Police officers.

Two men, aged 30 and 31, have been arrested and remain in custody while the police’s enquiries continue.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a rape of a woman in the vicinity of Broadfield Barton, Crawley, shortly after 4am on Saturday 21 September.

“The victim was safely located and is being supported by specialist officers at this time.

“Two men, aged 30 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of rape. They remain in custody as our enquiries continue.

“Anyone with any information about the incident, including any relevant CCTV, mobile or dash cam footage, is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 215 of 21/09.”

