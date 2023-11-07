Antique fireplace frontage has been stolen from a pub in West Sussex, leaving the managers and customers ‘devastated’.

The theft was discovered at The Murrell pub in Yapton Road, Barnham, last Wednesday morning (November 1)

Steve Rowntree, who manages the business with his partner Jennie, said the Victorian antique cottage fire surround was ‘part of the pub’.

"We were devastated, we couldn’t believe it had gone,” Steve said.

"All our locals are devastated as well.

"It’s a horrible thing to have happened and it’s taken away a bit of the charm from the open fire we had.

"We try to make it as inviting as possible for people and make it look nice.”

Steve said the whole pub is ‘full of old relics’ and this was the only one ‘that wasn’t fixed down’.

He added: "We’ve seen a couple of similar ones between £350 and £600 but it’s not the monetary value – it’s part of the pub.

"Someone has come in and stolen it – it’s just someone chancing their arm.

"They can’t hope to get much for it even if it’s for scrap. The sad part is, it’ll probably end up at a car boot sale for a tenner.”

The theft was reported on social media in a bit to make the stolen property ‘too hot to handle’.

“One lady messaged to say she saw something on Facebook Marketplace but it had disappeared,” Steve said.

"Maybe someone had seen the posts we put on social and felt they wouldn’t be able to sell it.

"We don’t care who’s taken it, we just want it back. Whoever it is can drop it off anonymously overnight. We just want it back where it belongs.

"We haven’t reported it the police, the CCTV doesn’t go back far enough. It would be a pointless exercise and a waste of their time. I’m hoping the power of social media will do something.”

Steve and Jennie took over the pub on Christmas Day 2021.

“We’ve turned it around and at least trebled the turn over,” Steve explained.

“We put on music and comedy nights. We had Bobby Davro here last weekend – he’s been a few times as he’s a good friend of ours.

"We have some big names and bands every weekend. You try to give back to the community and someone takes something from you. It destroys your faith in human nature a little bit. “

Addressing the thief or thieves on social media, the pub wrote: “If you are the person that took it and you still have it in your possession please bring it back and leave it at our back door and we won’t take further action.

"This is part of the pubs fixtures/fittings and part of the pub’s rich history. It belongs here.

"Please just do the right thing and bring it back. If you are the person that has unknowingly bought it not knowing it was stolen goods please get in touch with us.”

If you have any information, you can contact Steve and Jennie via https://www.facebook.com/themurrell/.

1 . Sentimental antique stolen from village pub in West Sussex Antique fireplace frontage has been stolen from a pub in West Sussex, leaving the managers and customers ‘devastated’. Manger Steve Rowntree said the whole pub is ‘full of old relics’ and this was the only one ‘that wasn’t fixed down’. Photo: The Murrell

2 . Sentimental antique stolen from village pub in West Sussex Antique fireplace frontage has been stolen from a pub in West Sussex, leaving the managers and customers ‘devastated’. Manger Steve Rowntree said the whole pub is ‘full of old relics’ and this was the only one ‘that wasn’t fixed down’. Photo: The Murrell

3 . Sentimental antique stolen from village pub in West Sussex Antique fireplace frontage has been stolen from a pub in West Sussex, leaving the managers and customers ‘devastated’. Manger Steve Rowntree said the whole pub is ‘full of old relics’ and this was the only one ‘that wasn’t fixed down’. Photo: The Murrell