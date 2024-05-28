Muhammed Islam, 64, was attacked by a group of youths at the Passage to India restaurant in The Square, Barnham on Sunday, May 19.

Villagers have since sent cards, flowers and messages of support to the restaurant owner.

Video of the incident, which has since gone viral, is being investigated by Sussex Police.

Incidents of violence and shoplifting in the village have become so frequent, local businesses got together to hire private security.

At the Passage to India restaurant, a front window was smashed and the restauranteur attacked.

On the response from the community, Mr Islam said: "It's really touching.

"I've lived here for 36 years and we've had the restaurant for 35 years. We've never had anything like this happen before.

"All my children went to local schools and played football and cricket for local teams.

"I'm humbled by the reaction, how the local people have taken it and how they have helped us. I'm feeling much better now with the reaction from the locals I serve.

"They have stood by me, it's really fantastic. Life is all about good days and bad days, but it's really touching.”

The father-of-four said he was attacked after trying to explain to a group of youths restaurant toilets were for paying customers only. He was punched and kicked several times to the head and shoulders.

Mr Islam and staff managed to get the group out of the restaurant and held the door closed.

"They tried to break all the windows," Mr Islam said. "I received quite a few punches and kicks.”

A public meeting in the village hall with more than 200 locals heard how feel they are hostages due to the ongoing anti-social behaviour.

The meeting was prompted by another shocking video of staff being attacked at Barnham Railway Station over the Easter holidays.

Sussex Police was granted a dispersal order after film of the attack went viral.

The police force launched an investigation following the assault on Sunday, May 19 and appealed for witnesses.

A 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl from Yapton, West Sussex were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Will Keating-Jones, Chichester and Arun District Commander, said: “This is an unacceptable and unprovoked attack.

“Those who go to work should not have to tolerate this behaviour and we are taking this report extremely seriously.

“An investigation is underway and we will hold those who are responsible accountable for their actions.

"We are aware of a post on social media showing the incident. I would urge users to not speculate or share it at this time and report any evidence to Sussex Police.”

1 . Restaurant owner attacked Muhammed Islam, 64, was attacked by a group of youths at the Passage to India restaurant in The Square, Barnham on Sunday, May 19. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Restaurant owner attacked 'Mo' Muhammed Islam pictured with flower and cards sent to him by the local community Photo: Eddie Mitchell