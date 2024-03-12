Window of Eastbourne shop smashed by two men
Sussex Police confirmed that the window of Dem Food Centre on Grove Road had suffered criminal damage after two men were seen smashing the window with a steel bin lid.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At around 8.20am on Sunday, March 10, police received a report of criminal damage to a building in Grove Road, Eastbourne, believed to have taken place in the early hours of the morning.
“Two men were seen on CCTV smashing a window with a steel bin lid.”
Furkan Yilmaz, of Dem Food Centre said that the damage had taken place at approximately at 2.40am on Sunday, March 11.
The police spokesperson added: “If you have any information or relevant CCTV, report to police online or via 101 quoting 332 of 10/03.”