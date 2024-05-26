Woman, 37, stabbed in East Sussex town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said an investigation has been launched following the stabbing.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Church Place, bottom of Manor Road in Brighton at 6.33pm on Saturday (May 25).
“Officers attended the scene and a 37-year-old woman was found with a stab wound.
“She was taken to hospital and received treatment. At this time, her injury is not described as life-threatening or life-changing. The suspect is still outstanding, and enquiries are ongoing to trace him.”
Detective Inspector Donna Ward said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are searching to find the suspect.
“There were lots of people in the area at that time and we would urge those who were to report any information to police, as well as dashcam or doorbell footage.”
Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage can contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1179 of 26/05 Operation Woodstock.