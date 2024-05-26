Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman was found stabbed in East Sussex yesterday evening (Saturday, May 25), police said.

Sussex Police said an investigation has been launched following the stabbing.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Church Place, bottom of Manor Road in Brighton at 6.33pm on Saturday (May 25).

Police

“Officers attended the scene and a 37-year-old woman was found with a stab wound.

“She was taken to hospital and received treatment. At this time, her injury is not described as life-threatening or life-changing. The suspect is still outstanding, and enquiries are ongoing to trace him.”

Detective Inspector Donna Ward said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are searching to find the suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were lots of people in the area at that time and we would urge those who were to report any information to police, as well as dashcam or doorbell footage.”