Emergency services responded to the incident in Lavender Street shortly after 7.30pm on Monday 27 May.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim – identified as 70-year-old Andrew Rowland-Stuart – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Joanna Rowland-Stuart, also aged 70, was arrested and has since been charged with murder. She has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday 31 May.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and our enquiries are ongoing as we seek to establish the full circumstances which led to Andrew’s tragic death. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this difficult time.

“In the meantime, we are urging the public not to speculate, but to come forward with any information which may be able to assist us.

“You can report it online via the Major Incident Public Portal.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

1 . Woman, 70, charged with murder in Sussex 70-year-old Andrew Rowland-Stuart – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. Photo: Sussex Police

2 . Woman, 70, charged with murder in Sussex Woman, 70, charged with murder in Sussex Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Woman, 70, charged with murder in Sussex Woman, 70, charged with murder in Sussex Photo: Eddie Mitchell