Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnesses after the victim, an 85-year-old woman, was outside the Co-op store in London Road when she was pushed to the ground and had her purse stolen.
Police said the incident happened between 11am and 11.30am on Thursday (December 15) and left the elderly victim with a leg injury requiring medical treatment.
Officers investigating the robbery are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
Any witnesses, or anyone with any other information about last Thursday’s incident, is asked to report it to police online or by calling Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 571 of 17/12.
Alternatively, members of the public can report information about the robbery to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.