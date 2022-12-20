An elderly woman was injured after she was robbed outside a shop in St Leonards during the morning, police said.

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnesses after the victim, an 85-year-old woman, was outside the Co-op store in London Road when she was pushed to the ground and had her purse stolen.

Police said the incident happened between 11am and 11.30am on Thursday (December 15) and left the elderly victim with a leg injury requiring medical treatment.

Officers investigating the robbery are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Any witnesses, or anyone with any other information about last Thursday’s incident, is asked to report it to police online or by calling Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 571 of 17/12.