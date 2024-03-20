Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said the incident followed a report of an altercation in the car park outside the Tesco supermarket in Brooks Road on Friday, February 23, at about 11am.

A woman was assaulted and suffered an injury during the incident, said Sussex Police, adding that they are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said they are investigating a report of an assault in Lewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The suspect was described as a young woman, 5’7” with long dark hair, wearing a lavender coloured top and black trousers. Officers wish for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage to come forward.