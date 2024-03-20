Woman assaulted in Lewes: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after report of altercation in shop car park
Police said the incident followed a report of an altercation in the car park outside the Tesco supermarket in Brooks Road on Friday, February 23, at about 11am.
A woman was assaulted and suffered an injury during the incident, said Sussex Police, adding that they are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The suspect was described as a young woman, 5’7” with long dark hair, wearing a lavender coloured top and black trousers. Officers wish for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage to come forward.
Police are also appealing for witnesses or footage of ‘a grey or silver Hyundai ix20 seen driving erratically in the area’. Police said: “Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101 and quoting serial 571 of 23/02.”