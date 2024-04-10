Woman assaulted in Seaford: Sussex Police appeal for information after incident

Sussex Police are appealing for information following a reported assault in Seaford.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:59 BST
Police said it is alleged that a woman was assaulted by a man between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday, March 30, on Esplanade.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “They were travelling in a small, dark hatchback before the incident. A man reportedly got out of a van to help the woman, and then was also punched by the suspect. If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1299 of 30/03.”