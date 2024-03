Sussex Police said an ‘unknown man assaulted a woman’ outside Tesco in Station Road, Portslade, at around 7.20pm on March 7.

The force has now released a photo of a person they ‘believe can help with their enquiries’.

A spokesperson added: “Police are appealing for information following an unprovoked assault in Portslade.

“If you recognise the man, or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1190 of 07/03.”