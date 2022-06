Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Yates Wine Bar, Robertson Street, at 2.30am on Sunday (June 5).

A spokesman said she was attacked on the dancefloor and suffered a serious arm injury that required hospital treatment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man, 27, and a woman, 28, were arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, said police. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police investigating an assault in Hastings town centre on June 5 are asking for potential witnesses to come forward.