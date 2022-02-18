Woman charged after 35 puppies found in Eastbourne caravan

A 32-year-old woman has been charged after 35 puppies were found in ‘very poor health and conditions’ in an Eastbourne caravan, officers said.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:28 am

Sussex Police’s rural crime team said its investigation into a female suspected of illegally importing puppies into the UK resulted in an arrest on January 30.

A spokesperson from the rural crime team said, “Micaela Anderson-Letts was arrested upon arrival to the UK via Eurotunnel and has been charged with animal welfare offences and breaches of an animal banning order.

“Micaela has been further remanded in custody until February 28.

Sussex Police. Picture from Jeremy Glew-Deval SUS-220102-143348001

“In addition to charges relating to 35 puppies found in very poor health and conditions in a caravan in Eastbourne in July 2021, further charges were made relating to the sale of more puppies in December 2021, in direct breach of the banning order.”

According to Sussex Police, Anderson-Letts’ last known address was St James’s Road, Croydon.

The team said it is awaiting results of the court appearance.

