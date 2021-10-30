Woman found guilty following poaching incident near Heathfield
A woman who refused to provide details to police following a poaching incident near Heathfield has been found guilty.
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 10:09 am
A Sussex Police Rural Crime Team spokesperson said, “A woman who refused to provide details of the driver of her car which was involved in a poaching incident near Heathfield has been found guilty at court.
“She received six points and was ordered to pay £816 in fines.
“Don’t risk it and cover up for someone else.”