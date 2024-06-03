Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 60s was ‘pushed to the ground from behind’ in a robbery near Sainsbury’s in Littlehampton, Sussex Police have reported.

Officers were called to St Martins Car Park, St Martins Road at around 12pm on May 21.

It is believed a woman in her 60s was pushed to the ground from behind, near Sainsbury’s, and had her purse stolen, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the purse was later found discarded near the bus stop in Anchor Springs, with cash missing.

A woman in her 60s was ‘pushed to the ground from behind’ in a robbery near Sainsbury’s in Littlehampton, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Did you witness the incident or see anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Anchor Springs?

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 718 of 21/05.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad