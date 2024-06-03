Woman in her 60s ‘pushed to the ground’ in robbery near Sainsbury’s in Littlehampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to St Martins Car Park, St Martins Road at around 12pm on May 21.
It is believed a woman in her 60s was pushed to the ground from behind, near Sainsbury’s, and had her purse stolen, police said.
Sussex Police said the purse was later found discarded near the bus stop in Anchor Springs, with cash missing.
Did you witness the incident or see anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Anchor Springs?
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 718 of 21/05.
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.
Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.