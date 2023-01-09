Police said officers were called to the scene in Haywards Heath Road, near the Chailey Heritage Foundation, at about 7.10am.
A police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman, has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries. Officers arrested a man of suspicion of drug-driving. He remains in custody at this stage.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, call 101, or email [email protected] quoting Operation Chalgrove.”
Police kept the road closed for most of the day from 7.30am to about 4.30pm.
