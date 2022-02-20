Woman left with facial injuries from assault outside Brighton shopping centre

The victim reported waiting at a bus stop in Western Road outside Churchill Square Shopping Centre on February 11 between 10.10am–10.20am when a woman got off a bus, police confirmed.

According to police, after a brief argument the woman punched her in the face before leaving the area.

Police say the victim was left with facial injuries.

Woman assaulted outside Brighton shopping centre

PC Claire Middleton said, “This assault took place at a busy time of the morning in the city centre, and we are appealing for anybody who witnessed it to get in touch.

“The suspect is a white woman, 5’6” tall and of a medium to large build. She is around 30-35 years old and was wearing a grey loungewear set, with brown hair tied up in a low, messy bun at the back of her head.