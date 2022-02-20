Woman left with facial injuries from assault outside Brighton shopping centre

A woman was assaulted outside a shopping centre in Brighton earlier this month.

By India Wentworth
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:01 pm

The victim reported waiting at a bus stop in Western Road outside Churchill Square Shopping Centre on February 11 between 10.10am–10.20am when a woman got off a bus, police confirmed.

According to police, after a brief argument the woman punched her in the face before leaving the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police say the victim was left with facial injuries.

Woman assaulted outside Brighton shopping centre

PC Claire Middleton said, “This assault took place at a busy time of the morning in the city centre, and we are appealing for anybody who witnessed it to get in touch.

“The suspect is a white woman, 5’6” tall and of a medium to large build. She is around 30-35 years old and was wearing a grey loungewear set, with brown hair tied up in a low, messy bun at the back of her head.

“If you can help, please contact police online via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting serial 792 of 12/02.”