Woman raped in Brighton alleyway

Between 3.30am–5am on January 25, a 37-year-old woman was raped in the alleyway off Richmond Parade at the rear of the Easy Hours convenience shop in Grand Parade, police confirmed.

Now police want to identify the man in the photo.

The man is described by police as white, about 30, with brown eyes and a tanned complexion, clean shaven, with dark short hair, wearing a distinctive red jumper and dark jeans.

Do you recognise this man? Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-220219-150904001

Police say officers have been making enquiries in the area and checking CCTV, and the woman has been given access to support from specialist officers and agencies.

Detective constable Tom Perry, of the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said, “A full investigation has been under way and is continuing. This man was seen on CCTV leaving the area just after the rape took place, and we need to find him.

“If you recognise him, or were in the area at the time and have any information about what happened, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 157 of 25/01.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”